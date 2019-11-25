UVM women’s hockey confident in bounce-back ability

The Vermont women’s hockey team is in the midst of its first losing streak of the season, but the campaign is still early.

“I’m not worried,” UVM junior forward Kristina Shanahan said. “I’m optimistic that we’ll get back to where we were before, because I don’t think having a great nine games is an accident.”

The Cats got off to their best start in program history and posted a .636 winning percentage over the first 11 games of the season, but the last three contests have ended in losses for Vermont.

“I think it’s really important to get back to being able to play with some confidence,” UVM head coach Jim Plumer said. “When the goals aren’t going in, the tendency is there to squeeze the sticks a little tighter, and I think this weekend is really important for that.”

Vermont hosts the Windjammer Classic in Gutterson Fieldhouse starting Friday, November 29. The Cats face Penn State in a first-round matchup at 4 p.m., while Minnesota State and Clarkson square off in the first game of the day at 1 p.m. The championship and consolation games kick off on Saturday, November 30.