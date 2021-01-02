UVM women’s hockey dominates Holy Cross to start the new year

The ice was tilted Vermont’s way all game in Friday’s victory over Holy Cross.

UVM stifled the Crusaders to only 14 shot attempts, an the Catamount offense clicked for four goals in the 4-0 victory to start the new year.

Vermont freshman goalkeeper Jessie McPherson had a collegiate debut to remember, as she stopped all 14 shots for a shutout win.

Special teams played a huge part in the victory, as the Cats found the net twice on the power play and UVM’s penalty kill negated all seven Holy Cross power plays.

“Not pleased with the penalties we took, and that’s something we need to clean up,” UVM head coach Jim Plumer said. “We’re not going to have success if we keep taking seven penalties a game.”

Vermont boasts one of the few still-perfect penalty kill percentages in the nation, now 14-of-14 after Friday’s effort.

UVM and Holy Cross wrap the weekend series up on Saturday, January 2 with a 2 p.m. puck drop.