UVM women’s hockey was eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse after losing to U-Conn in the semi-finals.

“I think that this has been a transformational year in our program,” said Vermont head coach Jim Plumer. “I think, personally, it was transformational for me to rekindle a joy of coaching that I haven’t had in a number of years.”

In the postgame press conference, Plumer said that he was proud of the way players on his team stepped up this season.

“We lose four players to the Olympics and we go on a historic winning streak,” Plumer says. “[We] end up nationally ranked and [we] put ourselves in a position to get a number two seed. You couldn’t script it.”

The Catamounts end their record-breaking season with a record of 22-11-3. Meanwhile, the Huskies advance to the Hockey East Championship game where they will face top-seed Northeastern on Saturday evening.