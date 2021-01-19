UVM women’s hockey facing BC this weekend & receiving votes in USCHO Poll

The Vermont women’s hockey program was on pause due to a single Coronavirus test result from Tier-1 personnel. Hockey East announced schedule changes on Tuesday and Boston College will host Vermont for two games this weekend at Kelley Rink.

The Catamounts (5-1-0) are facing one of the best teams in the country. The Eagles are 9-3-0 overall.

UVM and BC will square off on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. Both Sunday and Monday’s contests will be airing live on NESN.

The Catamounts are receiving votes in the USCHO Div. I poll. This week Vermont received five votes, three more than the previous week.

Three Hockey East programs sit in the top 10 currently, Northeastern ranked fourth, Providence at seven, and Boston College in eighth place.

This is one of the biggest tests for Vermont this season. BC has always been a tough opponent for the Catamounts. The last time these two met they skated to a 2-2 tie in 2020.