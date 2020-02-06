UVM women’s hockey facing UConn in Pack the Gut challenge Friday

Vermont (6-11-5 in Hockey East) host UConn (11-8-2 in conference play) for a series, starting with the annual Pack the Gut challenge on Friday. Puck drop for tomorrow’s game is slated for 6 p.m.

The Catamounts will try to break the Hockey East attendance record (2,136 fans). All tickets are on sale for $2.

UConn vs. Vermont will mark the seventh time that the Cats have hosted the Pack the Gut challenge. The overall goal is to break the Hockey East attendance record, which was set by UVM on Feb. 3, 2017 in the fourth annual challenge.

The Catamounts will be hosting an ice cream social after Friday’s game. UVM fans will have the opportunity to meet players as well. Head coach Jim Plumer spoke to us ahead of the game.

“It’s really special. It’s something that I think has grown over the years into a real annual event that I feel really fortunate to have… I think it’s really fun to have this date circled into the calendar from well before the season starts” said Plumer.

“It’s really exciting to have people coming to our game. Usually we have parents and friends, but now it’s more about our community coming and supporting us. So, it’s really nice to have all of the energy in the place and it’s a really good time.. it’s really nice to show to other people that women’s sports are growing and that we have a lot of skills and we can compete as well as men can and it’s really exciting to play in those kind of games” said Ève-Audrey Picard.