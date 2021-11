The Vermont women’s hockey team dropped its first meeting of the year with Northeastern. The Huskies shutout Jim Plumer’s squad 3-0 in Burlington.

With the loss, the Catamounts now look to snap a three-game losing skid when UVM hosts Northeastern again on Saturday afternoon to close out the series.

Vermont falls to 4-5-1 overall and 2-2-1 in Hockey East play. Puck drop for game two on Saturday is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Gutterson Fieldhouse.