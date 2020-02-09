UVM women’s hockey falls to UConn in Pack the Gut Challenge

The Vermont women’s hockey team hosted Hockey East foe UConn on Saturday.

The Catamounts hosted the seventh annual Pack the Gut Challenge. UVM set a goal to break the Hockey East attendance record (2,136 fans).

Due to weather, Friday night’s contest was postponed to Saturday. Vermont fans filled the stands at Gutterson to support the green and gold. A total of 1,163 fans showed up to the game. Although Vermont didn’t break the conference record, they still hold it. The leading record was set by the Cats back in 2017.

Early on UConn’s Natalie Snodgrass sniped in an early goal. Huskies led 1-0. Shortly after, Vermont’s Theresa Schafzahl tied the game up at 1-1.

UConn pulled away to take down UVM 4-2. The Catamounts and Huskies will face off again on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. to close the series.