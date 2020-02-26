UVM women’s hockey gears up for Hockey East Quarterfinals against Northeastern

The UVM women’s hockey team is facing Hockey East foe Northeastern for Hockey East Quarterfinals. The two will battle in the best of three games to advance to the conference semis.

It’s the second consecutive season that the Cats are facing off against the Huskies. Northeastern is ranked No.1 in the conference standings. UVM is the No. 8 seed.

The Catamounts have clinched a playoff spot for the eighth straight season under head coach Jim Plumer.

Hear from coach Plumer and sophomore Theresa Schafzahl in the video above.

Puck drop is slated for 1 p.m. on Thursday and 7 p.m. on Friday night. If a third game is needed, it will be on Saturday at 7 p.m.