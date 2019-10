Catamounts host St. Lawrence in first home series of 2019

The Catamounts opened the 2019 regular season with a win and a tie on the road at RIT.

Vermont returns to the friendly confines of Gutterson Fieldhouse for its first home series of the season.

UVM welcomes St. Lawrence for Thursday and Friday games.

The Cats hope to stay unbeaten, and make history by beating St. Lawrence.

The St. Lawrence Saints have won 14 consecutive games against Vermont dating back to 2001.

Both games are slated for 6:00 p.m. start times.