UVM women’s hockey gets home ice in Hockey East quarterfinals

Vermont women’s hockey closed the season with three losses, but the way the Cats started the season has earned them home ice to start the playoffs.

UVM finished the regular season as the fourth seed in Hockey East, but their opponent in the quarterfinal game is not official just yet.

Hockey East is waiting for protocols to be cleared and test results to come back negative, but if everything goes smoothly, it looks like Vermont will host the fifth-seeded Maine Black Bears.

The Catamounts hosted Maine in their last home playoff game on March 1, 2014, and a contest that took three overtimes before UVM secured a 3-2 victory. Vermont would go on to lose a semifinal battle against Boston College.

Pending any changes, this year’s quarterfinal contest in Gutterson Fieldhouse is set for Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.