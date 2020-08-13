UVM women’s hockey head coach Jim Plumer discusses upcoming season

The UVM women’s hockey team is returning to campus soon to begin preparation for the 2020-21 college hockey season. The Cats are hopeful for a full slate of games.

The Hockey East announced in July that they are planning on having full competition and emphasizing league play. Local 22/44 spoke with Vermont women’s hockey head coach Jim Plumer as he awaits the upcoming season.

The Cats finished the 2019-20 season with a 10-18-8 overall record. The green and gold are looking ahead to another competitive season. Four new additions will be joining the program. This offseason has looked very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meetings with the team through Zoom have been a priority.

“We really tried to stay engaged and keep people as positive and informed as possible. There’s been unique challenges to this. For example, the European players and not knowing for awhile whether we could get them back into the country.. things you would never think as a coach that would suddenly become issues” said Plumer.

Plumer added that the team has kept in good touch and some players are trickling back to Burlington soon.

Plumer announced Kristina Shanahan as the captain for the upcoming season. She’s coming off of her best year yet. Shanahan posted a career-high 21 points last season and a career-best 13 goals. The senior has tallied 51 points in 107 collegiate games.

Plumer noted that deciding Shanahan would be named captain was an easy decision. “One of the things for a captain is managing the teams needs and their own individual needs. It takes some learning but she’s just a great person with so much integrity who really cares about the game and really cares about indvidual players and the coaching staff. She cares about how our team does and it was a really easy decision to make her the sole captain” said Plumer.