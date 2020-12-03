UVM Women’s Hockey Head Coach Jim Plumer on Advantages to Longer Preseason

Vermont women’s hockey was expecting to open its season on Nov. 20 facing UConn on the road. Due to COVID-19, UVM Athletics decided to postpone all competition until Dec. 18.

The 2020-21 season comes with a lot of challenges amid a pandemic. The Catamounts will have a conference only Hockey East schedule and no fans present at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Vermont hockey head coach Jim Plumer shared that there’s some advantages having two extra months of preseason.

“Definitely some hidden benefits or unintended benefits to the way we’ve started. We’ve always had a really short preseason because we always normally play a game the first week of October. We’ve always had this we’ve got to get ready for the season mentality as soon as school started” said Plumer.

Plumer added that it’s given the coaching staff an opportunity to teach and break things down into smaller pieces, which has been beneficial to the freshmen.

UVM women’s hockey will open the 2020-21 season hosting UNH at Gutterson on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.