UVM women’s hockey head coach Jim Plumer praises team captains on leadership

The UVM women’s hockey team will open up its season hosting New Hampshire on Dec. 19. Head coach Jim Plumer praised his team captains for their leadership so far this season.

Team captains for the 2020-21 season include Kristina Shanahan, Sini Karjalainen and Lilly Holmes.

Vermont was originally set to open the season on Nov. 20 at UConn but Vermont Athletics announced all competition would be postponed until Dec. 18.

“This is a great group of kids in general. I’ve probably waited eight years to have a team that was this bought in and talented” said Plumer.

During these unprecedented times leadership is more important than ever to keep the team safe and focused for the 2020-21 season.

“I can’t even say enough about the leadership we’ve had on this team. There’s a really high level of trust between the team, leaders, and coaching staff that is really unique to my time here at UVM” said Plumer.