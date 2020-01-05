UVM women’s hockey holds off Providence

The Catamounts kicked off the new year with a close win against Providence at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday.

UVM pulled ahead for a big lead in the second period, and hung on to top the Friars 4-3 in the first game of the weekend series.

Sophomore forward Theresa Schafzahl (two goals, one assist) and sophomore defense Maude Poulin-Labelle (one goal, two assists) were instrumental in the win and both picked up three-point games in the win.

Poulin-Labelle pushed her season total to 20 points through 21 games.

Vermont evened up its record at 8-8-5 (5-6-3 in conference) and Providence fell to 9-8-2 (6-6-0).

The teams close out the Hockey East series on Sunday, January 5 at 2 p.m.