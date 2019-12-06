UVM women’s hockey hoping to snap losing skid

The UVM women’s hockey team is facing off against Maine for a conference series this weekend.

The Catamounts are looking to break a five-game losing streak. Vermont holds a 14-11-4 record since 2010 with the Black Bears.

The last meeting between these two teams ended in a 2-2 tie. Head coach Jim Plumer spoke about his team’s progress so far.

“The positive take away to this point literally is we haven’t been blown out by anybody. The scoreboard was lopsided against BU. That one game where they had three power play goals but, territoriality we’re in every game..” said Plumer.

You can hear the full statement from coach Plumer in the video above.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on Friday at Maine.