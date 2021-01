After a week off, Vermont continues the 2020-21 season this weekend as they host Holy Cross (3-5-0) at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s game will mark the fifth time in program history that UVM has played on New Year’s Day.

Senior forward Val Caldwell spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon. She was named Hockey East Player of the Week. Caldwell had a goal and two assists on December 19 as the Catamounts opened the 2020-21 season with a 4-2 win over New Hampshire.