UVM women’s hockey looks to extend perfect record in Hockey East this weekend

The Vermont women’s hockey team continues conference action with a two-game set this weekend.

The Catamounts meet Boston University on Friday, October 29 and have a quick turnaround on Saturday meeting UConn. UVM is currently 2-0 in Hockey East play and sits at 4-2 overall.

Jim Plumer’s team hits the road for the first time this season and the Cats are eager to face some tougher Hockey East competition.

In the last six meetings between the Catamounts and Terriers, BU has secured six victories over Vermont.

“90 percent us 10 percent them. We understand where their strengths are. I think we’re at the point in our program’s history where if we do things that we do well, we’re a tough opponent” said Plumer.

Senior goalie Blanka Skodova shared that the team is looking forward to facing really good conference competition.

“We’re so excited to to face those really good teams in Hockey East. It’s going to be a good measurement for us to see where we’re at” said Skodova.

Puck drop between Vermont and BU is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday evening.