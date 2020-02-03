UVM women’s hockey rallies to tie Holy Cross

Despite an overwhelming shot advantage, Vermont settled for a tie against Holy Cross in Gutterson Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon.

The Catamounts out-chanced the Crusaders 53-17, but UVM had to come back from a 2-0 deficit to draw Holy Cross, 2-2.

Vermont freshman forward Lily Humphrey netted the tying-goal with less than a minute left in regulation, but neither team could get on the board in the extra frame.

Holy Cross sophomore goalie Jada Brenon’s 51-save performance tied her current teammate Julia Pelletier for second-most in program history. Brenon currently holds the program record as well, with 54 saves.

Junior forward Bailey Bennett posted a goal and an assist for the Crusaders, and led the contest with a game-high two points.

UVM’s winless streak was pushed to six games in the tie, and Holy Cross fell to eleven games without a victory.

Vermont stays home for a weekend-double header against conference foe UConn. The two-game series begins with the annual “Pack the Gut” game on Friday, February 7 at 6 p.m.