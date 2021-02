The UVM men will not be in action this weekend but the women’s hockey team will. The Catamounts are scheduled to host No. 2 Northeastern for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday.

The Huskies are the top team in Hockey East with a 15-1-1 record overall. Northeastern is also riding an 11-game win streak. Puck drop at Gutterson on Friday is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The UVM women sit at 6-2 overall and are coming off of a split series against conference foe BU.