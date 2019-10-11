UVM women’s hockey settles for tie in home opener

First game of double-header ends in draw

Vermont let a two-goal lead slip away in its home opener against St. Lawrence on Thursday in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The Cats and Saints battled through a scoreless five minutes in overtime as the contest ended in a 2-2 draw.

Freshman forward Lily Humphrey opened scoring for UVM with her first career goal, and junior forward Kristina Shanahan added to the lead in the second period.

Senior center Kayla Vespa got St. Lawrence on the board in the closing minutes of the second to cut the lead to one goal.

Vermont failed to capitalize on three power plays in the third period, and let the Saints close the gap on a power play goal at 8:35.

The Cats, now winless against St. Lawrence in 15 all-time matchups, fell to 1-0-2. St. Lawrence dropped to 1-2-2 this season.

Shanahan and Vespa led the game in scoring with a goal and an assist each.

The double-header concludes on Friday, October 10. Puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.