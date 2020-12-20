UVM women’s hockey takes down New Hampshire in season opener

Vermont’s freshman filled the stat sheet in a convincing Catamount victory over UNH at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

First-year players Natalie Mlynkova, Bella Parento and Maddy Skelton all notched the first goals of their careers as UVM raced to a 4-2 win in its season opener. Senior forward Val Caldwell tallied the other goal of the contest, which proved to be the game-winner. Caldwell also posted a game-high three points in the triumph.

UVM sophomore goalie Natalie Ferenc stood tall behind a stout defense and made 14 saves to earn her first win of the season.

The Catamounts jump to 1-0 early in the campaign, while New Hampshire fell to 1-6. The two teams clash again on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. to wrap up the weekend series.