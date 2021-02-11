UVM women’s hockey tempering expectations ahead of return

The Catamounts are just outside the national rankings, and so is their next opponent.

Boston University and UVM have both been receiving votes in the USCHO.com Division I poll, and the winner of this weekend series could find themselves in the top ten, but UVM recognizes there may be some rust to shake off against the Terriers.

“I think it would be a bit unrealistic to expect us to pick up right where we left off,” UVM senior captain Kristina Shanahan said. “I think it will be important to not get discouraged if things go wrong.”

Boston University is in the midst of a sub-par season by its standards, and even though Vermont doesn’t want to go into this weekend too high, the Cats still think they can take down BU on the road.

“I’d love it if we can come out and play with urgency and enthusiasm,” UVM head coach Jim Plumer said. “I feel pretty confident that a month off makes people really hungry to play. I feel reasonably confident that we’ll play like that.”

Plumer added that it remains in question if the Cats can “take care of the details,” but we’ll find out soon enough when UVM starts its series in Boston on Friday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. The back-to-back Hockey East series will conclude on Saturday at 5 p.m.