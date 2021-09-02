UVM women’s hockey unveils 2021-22 schedule

Catamounts begin campaign with six straight home games

The season is less than a month away for UVM women’s hockey, and it begins with one of the longest home stands in team history.

Vermont plays six games in a row to start the season, with a month-by-month breakdown below.

OCTOBER:

2-3 vs. RPI (non-conference)

9-10 vs. Colgate (non-conference)

22 vs. Holy Cross (Hockey East)

24 vs. Merrimack (Hockey East)

29 @ Boston University (Hockey East)

30 @ UConn (Hockey East)

NOVEMBER:

9 @ Dartmouth (non-conference)

12-13 vs. Northeastern (Hockey East)

20-21 @ Merrimack (Hockey East)

26-27 vs. Syracuse (non-conference)

DECEMBER:

3-4 @ New Hampshire (Hockey East)

10 vs. Boston College (Hockey East)

31 @ Providence (Hockey East)

JANUARY:

2 vs. Maine (Hockey East)

7-8 vs. UConn (Hockey East)

14-15 @ Holy Cross (Hockey East)

21-22 vs. Providence (Hockey East)

28 @ Northeastern (Hockey East)

30 vs. New Hampshire (Hockey East)

FEBRUARY: