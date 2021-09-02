UVM women’s hockey unveils 2021-22 schedule

Sports

Catamounts begin campaign with six straight home games

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The season is less than a month away for UVM women’s hockey, and it begins with one of the longest home stands in team history.

Vermont plays six games in a row to start the season, with a month-by-month breakdown below.

OCTOBER:

  • 2-3 vs. RPI (non-conference)
  • 9-10 vs. Colgate (non-conference)
  • 22 vs. Holy Cross (Hockey East)
  • 24 vs. Merrimack (Hockey East)
  • 29 @ Boston University (Hockey East)
  • 30 @ UConn (Hockey East)

NOVEMBER:

  • 9 @ Dartmouth (non-conference)
  • 12-13 vs. Northeastern (Hockey East)
  • 20-21 @ Merrimack (Hockey East)
  • 26-27 vs. Syracuse (non-conference)

DECEMBER:

  • 3-4 @ New Hampshire (Hockey East)
  • 10 vs. Boston College (Hockey East)
  • 31 @ Providence (Hockey East)

JANUARY:

  • 2 vs. Maine (Hockey East)
  • 7-8 vs. UConn (Hockey East)
  • 14-15 @ Holy Cross (Hockey East)
  • 21-22 vs. Providence (Hockey East)
  • 28 @ Northeastern (Hockey East)
  • 30 vs. New Hampshire (Hockey East)

FEBRUARY:

  • 4-5 @ Maine (Hockey East)
  • 11-12 vs. Boston University (Hockey East)
  • 18-19 @ Boston College (Hockey East)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending