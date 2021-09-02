UVM women’s hockey unveils 2021-22 schedule

The season is less than a month away for UVM women’s hockey, and it begins with one of the longest home stands in team history.
Vermont plays six games in a row to start the season, with a month-by-month breakdown below.
OCTOBER:
- 2-3 vs. RPI (non-conference)
- 9-10 vs. Colgate (non-conference)
- 22 vs. Holy Cross (Hockey East)
- 24 vs. Merrimack (Hockey East)
- 29 @ Boston University (Hockey East)
- 30 @ UConn (Hockey East)
NOVEMBER:
- 9 @ Dartmouth (non-conference)
- 12-13 vs. Northeastern (Hockey East)
- 20-21 @ Merrimack (Hockey East)
- 26-27 vs. Syracuse (non-conference)
DECEMBER:
- 3-4 @ New Hampshire (Hockey East)
- 10 vs. Boston College (Hockey East)
- 31 @ Providence (Hockey East)
JANUARY:
- 2 vs. Maine (Hockey East)
- 7-8 vs. UConn (Hockey East)
- 14-15 @ Holy Cross (Hockey East)
- 21-22 vs. Providence (Hockey East)
- 28 @ Northeastern (Hockey East)
- 30 vs. New Hampshire (Hockey East)
FEBRUARY:
- 4-5 @ Maine (Hockey East)
- 11-12 vs. Boston University (Hockey East)
- 18-19 @ Boston College (Hockey East)