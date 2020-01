The UVM women’s hockey team will face Hockey East foe Boston University on Friday night.

The Catamounts will travel to Boston and return to Burlington after to face Holy Cross on Saturday.

BU holds a current three-game win streak over the Cats. UVM and Boston U are both coming off of losses to Northeastern.

The Catamounts are tied for seventh place in Hockey East. BU holds the No. two spot sitting behind Northeastern.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m.