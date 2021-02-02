UVM women’s hoops captain Josie Larkins on teams decision to not finish 20-21 season

"It just didn't seem logical for us to play in our next game or finish up the season"

On Jan. 24 the UVM women’s basketball team decided to not play the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The Catamounts finished the 2020-21 season with a 4-2 record.

The Catamounts played six of their scheduled 12 America East games. The decision was made by the student-athletes and UVM Athletics noted they received full support of their coaches and the athletic department.

The only senior on the roster this season Josie Larkins spoke with the media on Tuesday regarding the teams decision to not finish the season.

“We definitely had players on our team who were struggling with the decision. Some who really wanted to keep playing and some who were leaning either way. Eventually, when we came to the decision all of the different factors were talked about with the coaches it just didn’t seem logical for us to play in our next game or finish up the season” said Larkins.

Since UVM decided to not finish the campaign, UMBC women’s basketball also joined the Catamounts and decided to not finish the 20-21 season. Eight teams remain competing in the conference.

“It was definitely really hard decision for all of us, watching other America East teams playing it definitely stings a little bit” Larkins also added that even watching other teams play, she still doesn’t think her team made the wrong decision.

When asked about her future as a Catamount, Larkins shared that she’s applied to graduate school at UVM and doesn’t have a definite decision on next season.