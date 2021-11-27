UVM women’s hoops cruises past Brown

Vermont dominated Brown on Saturday afternoon to secure a 79-46 victory over the Bears. UVM snapped a three-game losing skid and improves to 2-3 overall.

Captain Josie Larkins led all scorers recording 15 points and four rebounds. The guard nailed five three-pointer’s in Saturday’s contest.

Three additional player also recorded double-digit days. Emma Utterback notched 14 points and four steals. Freshman Maria Myklebust made a statement scoring 11 points and three rebounds. Reigning America East Rookie of the Year Anna Olson got to work in the paint tallying 10 points and six rebounds.

With the win, Vermont advances to the TD Bank Classic Championship game on Sunday against Bucknell. Opening tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Patrick Gym.