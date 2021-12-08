Vermont defeated Dartmouth 64-46 on Wednesday night at Patrick Gym. The Catamounts won its first game over the Big Green in the last 10 meetings.

It was a homecoming for Dartmouth guard and former CVU standout Mekkena Boyd. The Williston native led the Big Green with 11 points and two rebounds.

The Catamounts were led by captain Josie Larkins. The guard tallied 19 points on the night with eight rebounds. Three additional Cats scored in double figures. Emma Utterback recorded 13, followed by Delaney Richason with 11 and Anna Olson scored 10.

With the win, UVM improves to 5-4 overall while Dartmouth falls to 0-8. Vermont returns to action on Sunday, December 19 on the road at UMass. Opening tip is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.