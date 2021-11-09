UVM women’s hoops dominates Merrimack in home opener

A combined effort led Alisa Kresge’s team to a dominant 87-57 victory over non-conference foe Merrimack. The Catamounts secured its eighth season opening victory in the past ten years.

At the half, UVM led 52-25 over the Warriors. Junior guard Emma Utterback led all scorers with 16 points and seven assists. Delaney Richason, Josie Larkins, and Anna Olson all scored in double figures as well.

Champlain Valley Union graduate Catherine Gilwee recorded nine points in Tuesday’s victory. Vermont’s 87 points against Merrimack is the highest under head coach Alisa Kresge. The previous high was 76 points against Loyola Chicago in November of 2019.

With the win, the Catamounts improve to 1-0 to start the 2021-22 campaign. UVM has a quick turnaround returning to action this weekend. Vermont is scheduled to play two games in two days meeting American on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Marist on Sunday at 2 p.m.