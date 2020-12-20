UVM women’s hoops falls in season opener against UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell defeated UVM in its season opener 66-50. The River Hawks improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in America East play, Vermont fell to 0-1.

UVM freshman Anna Olson made her first collegiate start, and put the Catamounts on the board to tie the game 2-2 22 seconds into her career.

Sophomore Emma Utterback notched a team-high 10 points for Vermont on Saturday afternoon.

The Catamounts and River Hawks meet again at Patrick Gym Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. 

Watch the video above for highlights from Saturday’s contest.

