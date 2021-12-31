Maine’s strong finish doomed the Catamounts in the start of conference play on Thursday.

The Black Bears outscored UVM 18-8 in the final frame and finished a 64-58 comeback in Patrick Gym. Maine has now beaten Vermont nine straight times.

Vermont controlled the middle portion of the game, and held the lead from the final moments of the first quarter to over halfway through the fourth.

UVM sophomore forward Anna Olson led all scorers with 19 points, and also added seven rebounds in the loss.

The Cats fell to 6-6 this season, while Maine improved to 4-7 following the league win. UVM’s next test takes them on the road as the team continues conference play against New Hampshire on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.

Vermont was originally scheduled to travel to UAlbany for a game on Sunday, Jan. 2, but that game was postponed following COVID issues within the Great Danes’ women’s basketball team.