UVM women’s hoops gets set for America East quarterfinals

A tough test lies ahead for the Catamounts in the America East tournament.

No. 7 Vermont has to step into a hostile environment against No. 2 Maine on Wednesday, March 4 in the conference quarterfinals.

Both teams closed their seasons out on different notes; the Black Bears have won eight-straight games, while UVM has dropped its last four.

“After those losses, there are no hanging heads,” UVM freshman guard Emma Utterback said. “Every time you get a loss, you’ve got to learn from that. You can’t dwell on the past, you’ve got to move forward.”

Vermont has lost both games against Maine this season, but played a closer game on the Black Bears’ home court.

“I think if we come with that same mentality we did the second time around and clean up a couple things defensively, I think it could be a game,” UVM women’s basketball head coach Alisa Kresge said. “I just want them to play hard, and believe in themselves and their teammates.”

UVM squares off against Maine in a road test on Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m.