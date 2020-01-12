UVM women’s hoops holds off UMBC

Vermont gets its first conference win of the season

The Catamounts earned their first America East win in a close one against UMBC at Patrick Gym on Saturday.

Vermont forced a turnover in the closing seconds of the contest to hold off the Retrievers 60-58 and improve to 1-2 in conference play.

UVM senior forward Hanna Crymble filled the stat sheet with a game-high 23 points and 15 rebounds to go along with a career-high four blocks in the victory.

The Cats snapped a three-game losing streak with the win, and moved to 7-9 this season. Vermont stays home to host Binghamton on Wednesday, January 15 at 6 p.m.