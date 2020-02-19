UVM women’s hoops hosting Stony Brook Wednesday

Vermont women’s basketball is taking on the top ranked team in America East. The Stony Brook Seawolves are riding a current 21 game win streak.

The Catamounts sit in the middle of the conference standings at 6-7 in America East play.

The Catamounts lead America East in blocks with 115. Defense will be a key component in stopping the Seawolves’ sharp shooters on Wednesday.

After 17 years of Vermont facing off against Stony Brook, the Seawolves hold a 20-19 edge in results.

Hear from head coach Alisa Kresge and freshman guard Emma Utterback in the video above.

Patrick Gym is always packed with loyal fans. The Catamounts encourage fans to show up and support as they face their toughest test yet. Opening tip is slated for 6 p.m.