UVM women’s hoops powers past Canisius

The Catamounts served up some home cooking against Canisius in Patrick Gym on Saturday.

Vermont shared the wealth in the win as five UVM players scored in double digits as the Cats cruised past the Golden Griffins, 76-53.

Junior guard Josie Larkins (Lincroft, N.J. / Red Bank Catholic) and freshman guard Emma Utterback (Greenwood, Ind. / Center Grove High School) led the way with 15 points for the Catamounts.

Senior forward Hanna Crymble (Champlin, Minn. / Champlin Park) posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Canisius senior guard D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks (Fayetteville, N.Y.) put up a game-high 19 points.

The 76-point total ties the Cats’ season-high against a Division I opponent.

Vermont (4-6) wraps up a six-game home stand on Saturday, December 14 at 1 p.m.