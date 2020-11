America East released its 2020-21 women’s basketball preseason poll.

The Vermont Catamounts have been selected to finish seventh overall. In the 2019-20 season the Cats won 12 games which is a program high within the last decade.

Vermont is entering its third season under head coach Alisa Kresge. The young team opens up conference play facing UMass Lowell.

The Maine Black Bears were selected to finish first with six of 10 first-place votes.