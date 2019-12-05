UVM women’s hoops sophomore Rose Caverly transferring

About 15 minutes before Vermont’s home game against Norwich University the UVM Athletics department released a statement about Caverly’s decision.

The starting sophomore guard started in 26 games for the Catamounts her freshman season. Caverly also was named to the America East All-Rookie team.

This season she started in Vermont’s first eight games. Head coach Alisa Kresge released a statement on Caverly’s decision.

“Over the past two seasons Rose has been an integral part of our program,” Kresge said. “We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Just last week Caverly scored a career high 20 points. Through her first eight games this season she averaged 11.1 points per game.