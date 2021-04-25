UVM women’s lacrosse clinches America East postseason berth

Catamounts making first trip to conference playoffs since 2015

Vermont women’s lacrosse is finally headed back to the conference tournament.

The Catamounts took care of New Hampshire on Saturday to seal up a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2015.

UVM opened the season on a program-record three-game conference winning streak, and that early equity proved pivotal in clinching a playoff spot.

The team returns home to close out the regular season on senior day on Saturday, May 1. Vermont can also close out a season sweep against UMass Lowell when play begins at 5 p.m.

