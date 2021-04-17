UVM women’s lacrosse falls to America East foe UMBC

The Vermont women’s lacrosse team hosted America East foe UMBC on Saturday at Virtue Field. UMBC opened with a 7-4 advantage over the Catamounts in the first half. Vermont and UMBC both tallied four goals in the second half and the Retrievers ultimately won 11-8.

With Saturday’s loss, the Catamounts fall to (4-5, 4-3 AE) and UMBC improves to (5-4, 4-3 AE).

Ava Vasile and Maris Large led the team with two goals each. Vasile posted a team-high nine shots and six shots on goal for UVM.

Vermont goalie Sophie McLaughlin made 11 saves in the matchup. UMBC’s Dymin Gerow led all scorers with five goals.

The Catamounts return to action on the road on Saturday, April 24 at New Hampshire for its final road game of the regular season. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Vermont closes out the regular season at home on Saturday, May 1 hosting UMass Lowell for senior day. Opening faceoff is schedule for 5 p.m.