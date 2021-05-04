UVM women’s lacrosse ready to face UAlbany in America East Playoffs

The Vermont women’s lacrosse team is facing America East foe UAlbany in the conference semifinals on Thursday. The Catamounts are appearing in the AE Playoffs for the first time under head coach Sarah Dalton Graddock.

UVM is 6-3 in America East play and has won its last two games straight. UVM faced the UAlbany Great Danes earlier in the season and fell 20-5. But, the Cats say they’re a different team than they were that day.

Head coach Sarah Dalton Graddock noted that its special this team is headed to the playoffs. She shared that after all they’ve been through from last season being canceled, and dealing with difficulties this season due to COVID.

“Their resiliency and ability to rally around each other to come together has really put us in the position today that we’re getting ready for Thursday” said Dalton Graddock.

Ava Vasile shared the mentality of this team heading into the playoffs is ready and excited. “The intensity is very high. Everyone in practice is going really hard. We’re all talking about the potential win on Thursday and possibly moving onto Saturday” said Vasile.

The Cats travel to Stony Brook for the America East Women’s Lacrosse Semifinals on Thursday (Mar. 6). No. 3 Vermont (6-5, 6-3 AE) will face second-seeded UAlbany (10-6, 7-2 AE) at 6:30 p.m. The game will be airing on ESPN3.