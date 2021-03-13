UVM women’s lacrosse stifles New Hampshire

Catamounts dominate both sides of the ball at Virtue Field

A complete effort propelled Vermont women’s lacrosse to its first home win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The Catamounts fell victim to a second-half collapse against Boston University last time at Virtue Field, but UVM learned its lesson in a 13-4 trouncing over New Hampshire.

Vermont junior goalie Sophie McLaughlin shone between the pipes and made 16 saves in the victory, while sophomore McKenzie Ballard led the offensive unit with a hat-trick.

UVM pushed its record back to the positive at 2-1, and improved to 2-0 in America East. The Cats go back on the road for their next game against Binghamton on Saturday, March 20 at 4 p.m.