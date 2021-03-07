UVM women’s lax falls in home opener against BU

Vermont women’s lacrosse hosted non-conference foe Boston University on Sunday afternoon at Virtue Field.

The Catamounts opened scoring and held an 8-3 advantage heading into the second half.

In the second half, Boston went on a 9-0 run and the Terriers ultimately defeated UVM 12-10.

The Catamounts had five different goal scorers in Sunday’s loss. Dani Paterno notched three goals and one assist. Ava Vasile, McKenzie Ballard, and Taylor Mullen all tallied two goals each. MacKenzie Bolt also recorded a goal.

Dani Paterno recorded her fifth-career hat trick with three goals and one assist in Sunday’s loss.

UVM has a week to prepare for fellow America East squad New Hampshire. The Catamounts host UNH at Virtue Field on Saturday, March 13 at 3 p.m.