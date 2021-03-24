UVM women’s lax falls to UMass in final non-conference game

The Catamounts fell to UMass on Wednesday afternoon 20-7. UVM closed out its non-conference schedule for the 2021 season.

The loss drops the Catamounts to 3-2 overall while the Minutewomen improve to 5-2 with the win.

UMass tallied its first goal 24 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead over the Catamounts. Soon after, UVM’s Maris Large put the green and gold on the board to tie the game 1-1.

From there, the Minutwomen notched seven straight goals for a 8-1 lead over Vermont. At the half, UMass led 14-4 over the Catamounts.

Ultimately, UVM fell 20-7.

The Catamounts return to conference play with a trip to UAlbany on Saturday, March 27.