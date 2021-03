Cats will open the 2021 season with a pair of games this week

The UVM women’s lacrosse team is opening up the 2021 season on the road at Hartford on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

During the 2020 season, the Catamounts finished with a 4-4 record before the season was cut short by COVID-19.

In the America East Preseason Poll, UVM was selected to finish fifth overall. The Cats earned a total of 26 points and have been selected to finish in the top five for the sixth time in the last seven years.