UVM women’s soccer draws Princeton to open NCAA Tournament

It’s officially time for Vermont to put that America East championship in the rearview.

The NCAA women’s soccer bracket was released on Monday afternoon, and UVM has drawn Ivy League champ Princeton for its first-round contest.

The Catamounts will face the Tigers in UVM’s first NCAA Tournament game since 1984, and second in program history.

Princeton comes in with a 14-2-1 mark this season, including five wins in a row.

UVM is 12-5-1 to this point, but the Cats boast an even more impressive nine consecutive victories, and the team feels like it can make some noise.

“Don’t count us out,” UVM senior goalkeeper Lydia Kessel said. “We have a lot of depth, and I think we could do something.”

The date and time for UVM’s matchup with Princeton has not yet been announced.