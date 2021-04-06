UVM women’s soccer keeper Lydia Kessel named America East Defensive Player of the Week

Kessel is coming off of a career-high 20 saves

Vermont women’s soccer goalkeeper Lydia Kessel has been named the conference defensive player of the week.

Kessel is coming off of a career-high 20 saves in UVM’s 1-1 tie with Maine. Kessel’s 20 saves matches an America East single game record.

Currently, Kessel is tied for the lead in saves this season with 46 in America East. She’s tied with NJIT’s Molly Saylor.

UVM returns home on Saturday for its regular season finale against UMass Lowell. The Catamounts are hosting the River Hawks at 2 p.m. at Virtue Field.