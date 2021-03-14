UVM women’s soccer returns to play with loss against UAlbany

Catamounts shut out by Great Danes at Virtue Field

500 days later, the Vermont women’s soccer team suffered the same result as last time against UAlbany.

Great Danes junior forward Jasmine Colbert broke through in the 19th minute for the eventual game-winner in a 2-0 decision at Virtue Field on Sunday. Sophomore forward Ava Hanna added the insurance tally in the 78th minute of play.

UAlbany keeper Sophia Chen only needed to make three saves in the victory, while UVM junior goalie Lydia Kessel stopped eleven chances to keep the game close.

Vermont opened its season 0-1 with just four regular season games left on the schedule. The Catamounts travel to Durham, N.H. to battle New Hampshire on Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

