UVM women’s soccer takes hold of first place with win over UMass Lowell

The Vermont women’s soccer team has taken sole possession of first place in the America East standings.

The Catamounts secured a 2-1 double-overtime victory over UMass Lowell on Sunday afternoon. The Catamounts are now riding a five-game win streak which is the longest within the program since 2005.

Alyssa Oviedo scored Vermont’s game winner in the second overtime period off a penalty kick. Senior goalie Lydia Kessel recorded nine saves in Sunday’s contest.

The Catamounts return to action on Sunday, October 24 on the road at conference foe UMBC at 1 p.m.