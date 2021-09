The Catamounts fell victim to a hat-trick in their return to Virtue Field on Sunday.

Stony Brook graduate student Alyssa Francese tallied two scores just three minutes apart in the first half, and tacked on another in the second to power the Seawolves to a 3-0 win over UVM.

Vermont is now winless in its last five games, and the loss marks three straight for the 3-5-1 Cats. Next up, UVM looks for its first America East win on the road at Maine on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.