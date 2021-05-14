UVM’s Alex Nagy named men’s soccer All-American

Vermont junior Alex Nagy has been named to the NCAA Division I Men’s All-America Third Team for his efforts with the Catamounts this season.

The midfielder and New Hampshire native led UVM with four assists and six points this season, and he scored the lone goal in Vermont’s 1-0 win over NJIT in the America East semifinals.

The midfielder was named to the NCAA Division I All-Northeast Regional First Team and America East All-Conference First Team earlier this offseason. Nagy has posted 12 points on three goals and six assists over his career.