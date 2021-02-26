UVM’s Anna Olson named America East Rookie of the Year

First year UVM women’s hoops forward Anna Olson has been named the America East Rookie of the Year. Olson is the fourth player in Vermont women’s basketball history to earn the honor.

Olson was also named to the All-Conference Third Team and the All-Rookie Team. Olson led UVM this season averaging 13.3 points-per game and 6.8 rebounds-per game. She was also listed in the starting five for every game during her first collegiate season.

Olson notched two double-doubles this season and had a career-high 19 points in Vermont’s six-game season. The Catamounts ultimately opted out the remainder of the season and finished the 20-21 campaign at 4-2. UVM was riding a three-game win streak before the season came to a close.